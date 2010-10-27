Man United buy Stiles medals

GEAR:Get 10% off Manchester United home, away and retro shirts here, courtesy of Kitbag

The Red Devils also paid £49,400 for Stiles' 1968 European Cup winners' medal, given to the tough-tackling midfielder following United's victory over Benfica at Wembley.

The club plan to house the memorabilia in their musuem.

Stiles's 1966 World Cup cap was sold for 35,287 at the auction in Edinburgh, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Stiles, 68, who suffered a mild stroke in June, had said that he planned to aution the medals and many other pieces of football memorabilia and give the proceeds to his three sons because he was unable to fairly distribute the items among them.

The previous record for an England winner's medal from the 1966 Wembley final against West Germany was the 165,000 paid for Alan Ball's in 2005.