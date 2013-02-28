Man United to play in Bangkok on 2013 tour
By app
English Premier League leaders Manchester United will play a Singha All Star XI at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 13 as part of a pre-season tour of Asia, the club said on Thursday.
"There are over 19.5 million Manchester United followers in Thailand and the club has been lucky enough to visit on a number of occasions," chief executive David Gill said in a statement.
The match will open United's 2013 tour which includes games in Sydney, Yokohama, Osaka and Hong Kong.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.