Man United remain keen on Defour deal

The Red Devils have been linked with the highly-rated Belgium international for some time, with the midfielder missing most of last season with a broken foot, an injury that prompted Sir Alex Ferguson to send him a letter wishing a speedy recovery.

The letter sparked speculation from the both the press and the player’s agent that a bid from United was imminent, with Liverpool also linked with a move for Defour over the summer.

But according to talkSPORT, Manchester United could make a move for the 22-year-old when the January transfer window opens, if Hargeaves fails to recover from chronic tendonitis in his knee.

A source close to the player said: “United were interested in Defour but there was no official bid. He wouldn't have moved this summer any way.

"Beyond that, we will look in January and assess it then. United remain keen on him, for sure."

By Patrick Barrett

