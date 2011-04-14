Man United still chasing Shakhtar ace

The 20-year-old Brazilian has found his feet in Eastern Europe this season after spurning the interest of a host of top European clubs - including United - to join Shakhtar last January, featuring prominently as Mircea Lucescu’s side reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

The Red Devils failed in their attempt to bring him to the Premier League back then, but Costa’s agent Cesar Bottega has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson is continuing to keep a close eye on his client, with a view to one day bringing him to Old Trafford.

"At Manchester United, they have liked him for a long time,” Bottega told calciomercatoweb.it. “Napoli are also interested.

"If an interesting offer is made, then his club will consider it. But it will have to be an important one to convince them to sell as he is a major player for them."

In 10 Champions League appearances this season, the 20-year-old scored twice and assisted three other goals as the Ukrainian outfit made the last eight before being comprehensively beaten by Barcelona (6-1) over two legs.

By Liam Twomey