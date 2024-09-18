The full Chelsea women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Chelsea women's squad is ready for the Women's Super League season, as a new era beckons for the Blues. After the long goodbye, is there life after Emma Hayes?

New coach Sonia Bompastor believes so. She arrives with superb pedigree, having won the Champions League and three French championships at Lyon. Away from the dugout, change is afoot, with club legend Fran Kirby, Melanie Leupolz and Maren Mjelde all departing.

Lionesses legend Lucy Bronze has arrived from Barcelona, leaving Bompastor spoilt for choice at full-back. This much upheaval, plus Sam Kerr’s unavailability until early 2025, means that a sixth WSL crown in a row may prove elusive.

This is going to be a season of transition at Kingsmeadow. The Blues made seven transfers before the season begun, with many more departures – and there will be a big void left by Emma Hayes.

The group stage for the Champions League is yet to be decided – however Chelsea will be a part of it. The Blues are one of four teams along with Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern Munich to get a bye.

Chelsea women will enter the FA Cup in January, for the fourth round. The Blues won't have to play in the League Cup group stage, as they enter the tournament later.

FourFourTwo has all the key information and details about the Chelsea women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Scroll down to see everything you need to know and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Chelsea women's squad

Chelsea are Women's Super League champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chelsea women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Zećira Mušović

GK: Hannah Hampton

GK: Katie Cox

DF: Aniek Nouwen

DF: Millie Bright (captain)

DF: Ashley Lawrence

DF: Nathalie Björn

DF: Ève Périsset

DF: Niamh Charles

DF: Lucy Bronze

DF: Maelys Mpomé

DF: Kadeisha Buchanan

DF: Alejandra Bernabé

MF: Sophie Ingle

MF: Sjoeke Nüsken

MF: Erin Cuthbert

MF: Guro Reiten

MF: Júlia Bartel

MF: Wieke Kaptein

MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

MF: Oriane Jean-François

FW: Mia Fishel

FW: Mayra Ramírez

FW: Catarina Macario

FW: Lauren James

FW: Sandy Baltimore

FW: Sam Kerr

FW: Maika Hamano

FW: Aggie Beever-Jones

Squad numbers

The Chelsea women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 1 Zećira Mušović GK 2 Mia Fishel FW 3 Aniek Nouwen DF 4 Millie Bright (captain) DF 5 Sophie Ingle MF 6 Sjoeke Nüsken MF 7 Mayra Ramírez FW 8 Erin Cuthbert MF 9 Catarina Macario FW 10 Lauren James FW 11 Guro Reiten MF 12 Ashley Lawrence DF 14 Nathalie Björn DF 15 Ève Périsset DF 16 Júlia Bartel MF 17 Sandy Baltimore FW 18 Wieke Kaptein MF 19 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd MF 20 Sam Kerr FW 21 Niamh Charles DF 22 Lucy Bronze DF 23 Maika Hamano FW 24 Hannah Hampton GK 25 Maelys Mpomé DF 26 Kadeisha Buchanan DF 27 Oriane Jean-François MF 29 Alejandra Bernabé DF 33 Aggie Beever-Jones FW 40 Katie Cox GK

Key player

Mayra Ramirez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea women's key player: Mayra Ramirez

The Colombian arrived from Levante for a world-record fee in January, contributing three goals in seven games as Chelsea beat Manchester City to the title on goal difference.

Ramirez, who has been shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or, will be keen to impress during her first full season in English football. The Blues’ new manager, Sonia Bompastor, is aiming to get the best out of the 25-year-old striker amid the wealth of attacking talent at her disposal.

Manager

Chelsea women's manager: Sonia Bompastor

How do you replace serial winner – and now Olympic champion – Emma Hayes? Chelsea have gone down the obvious route: by hiring a Champions League winner. Sonia Bompastor won the title in each of her three seasons with Lyon, securing a European title two years ago, after stepping up from l'OL's academy: now, her job is to keep the good times coming at Kingsmeadow.