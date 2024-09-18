The full Chelsea women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Chelsea women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Blues look to continue their dynasty
The Chelsea women's squad is ready for the Women's Super League season, as a new era beckons for the Blues. After the long goodbye, is there life after Emma Hayes?
New coach Sonia Bompastor believes so. She arrives with superb pedigree, having won the Champions League and three French championships at Lyon. Away from the dugout, change is afoot, with club legend Fran Kirby, Melanie Leupolz and Maren Mjelde all departing.
Lionesses legend Lucy Bronze has arrived from Barcelona, leaving Bompastor spoilt for choice at full-back. This much upheaval, plus Sam Kerr’s unavailability until early 2025, means that a sixth WSL crown in a row may prove elusive.
This is going to be a season of transition at Kingsmeadow. The Blues made seven transfers before the season begun, with many more departures – and there will be a big void left by Emma Hayes.
The group stage for the Champions League is yet to be decided – however Chelsea will be a part of it. The Blues are one of four teams along with Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern Munich to get a bye.
Chelsea women will enter the FA Cup in January, for the fourth round. The Blues won't have to play in the League Cup group stage, as they enter the tournament later.
FourFourTwo has all the key information and details about the Chelsea women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player in the side and the manager. Scroll down to see everything you need to know and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Chelsea women's squad
The Chelsea women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Zećira Mušović
- GK: Hannah Hampton
- GK: Katie Cox
- DF: Aniek Nouwen
- DF: Millie Bright (captain)
- DF: Ashley Lawrence
- DF: Nathalie Björn
- DF: Ève Périsset
- DF: Niamh Charles
- DF: Lucy Bronze
- DF: Maelys Mpomé
- DF: Kadeisha Buchanan
- DF: Alejandra Bernabé
- MF: Sophie Ingle
- MF: Sjoeke Nüsken
- MF: Erin Cuthbert
- MF: Guro Reiten
- MF: Júlia Bartel
- MF: Wieke Kaptein
- MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
- MF: Oriane Jean-François
- FW: Mia Fishel
- FW: Mayra Ramírez
- FW: Catarina Macario
- FW: Lauren James
- FW: Sandy Baltimore
- FW: Sam Kerr
- FW: Maika Hamano
- FW: Aggie Beever-Jones
Squad numbers
The Chelsea women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Zećira Mušović
|GK
|2
|Mia Fishel
|FW
|3
|Aniek Nouwen
|DF
|4
|Millie Bright (captain)
|DF
|5
|Sophie Ingle
|MF
|6
|Sjoeke Nüsken
|MF
|7
|Mayra Ramírez
|FW
|8
|Erin Cuthbert
|MF
|9
|Catarina Macario
|FW
|10
|Lauren James
|FW
|11
|Guro Reiten
|MF
|12
|Ashley Lawrence
|DF
|14
|Nathalie Björn
|DF
|15
|Ève Périsset
|DF
|16
|Júlia Bartel
|MF
|17
|Sandy Baltimore
|FW
|18
|Wieke Kaptein
|MF
|19
|Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
|MF
|20
|Sam Kerr
|FW
|21
|Niamh Charles
|DF
|22
|Lucy Bronze
|DF
|23
|Maika Hamano
|FW
|24
|Hannah Hampton
|GK
|25
|Maelys Mpomé
|DF
|26
|Kadeisha Buchanan
|DF
|27
|Oriane Jean-François
|MF
|29
|Alejandra Bernabé
|DF
|33
|Aggie Beever-Jones
|FW
|40
|Katie Cox
|GK
Key player
Chelsea women's key player: Mayra Ramirez
The Colombian arrived from Levante for a world-record fee in January, contributing three goals in seven games as Chelsea beat Manchester City to the title on goal difference.
Ramirez, who has been shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or, will be keen to impress during her first full season in English football. The Blues’ new manager, Sonia Bompastor, is aiming to get the best out of the 25-year-old striker amid the wealth of attacking talent at her disposal.
Manager
Chelsea women's manager: Sonia Bompastor
How do you replace serial winner – and now Olympic champion – Emma Hayes? Chelsea have gone down the obvious route: by hiring a Champions League winner. Sonia Bompastor won the title in each of her three seasons with Lyon, securing a European title two years ago, after stepping up from l'OL's academy: now, her job is to keep the good times coming at Kingsmeadow.
