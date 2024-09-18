The full Chelsea women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Chelsea women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Blues look to continue their dynasty

The Chelsea women's squad is ready for the Women's Super League season, as a new era beckons for the Blues. After the long goodbye, is there life after Emma Hayes?

New coach Sonia Bompastor believes so. She arrives with superb pedigree, having won the Champions League and three French championships at Lyon. Away from the dugout, change is afoot, with club legend Fran Kirby, Melanie Leupolz and Maren Mjelde all departing. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
1Zećira MušovićGK
2Mia FishelFW
3Aniek NouwenDF
4Millie Bright (captain)DF
5Sophie IngleMF
6Sjoeke NüskenMF
7Mayra RamírezFW
8Erin CuthbertMF
9Catarina MacarioFW
10Lauren JamesFW
11Guro ReitenMF
12Ashley LawrenceDF
14Nathalie BjörnDF
15Ève PérissetDF
16Júlia BartelMF
17Sandy BaltimoreFW
18Wieke KapteinMF
19Johanna Rytting KanerydMF
20Sam KerrFW
21Niamh CharlesDF
22Lucy BronzeDF
23Maika HamanoFW
24Hannah HamptonGK
25Maelys MpoméDF
26Kadeisha BuchananDF
27Oriane Jean-FrançoisMF
29Alejandra BernabéDF
33Aggie Beever-JonesFW
40Katie CoxGK

