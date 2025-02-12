'Manchester City are at the stage where they need a new goalkeeper': Jamie Carragher offers scathing review of Ederson after Champions League blunder versus Real Madrid

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been accused of "costing" his team in their Champions League play-off round first leg game with Real Madrid on Tuesday night by Jamie Carragher.

With the match heading into the 86th minute, Manchester City were 2-1 ahead and seemingly in control of their game against Real Madrid, putting them in a decent position ahead of their Champions League second leg next week.

Two Ederson mistakes in the closing stages saw the tie turn completely on its head, however, allowing Los Blancos to win 3-2. That result means Manchester City have a mountain to climb at the Bernabeu, and pundit Jamie Carragher believes it should signal another new position for Pep Guardiola to strengthen in.

Manchester City need a new goalkeeper to replace Ederson

One of Ederson's mistakes against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a poor goal kick which handed Real Madrid possession in Manchester City's half, Ederson then failed to proactively affect a shot by Vinicius Jr in the 86th minute. Instead, the Brazilian goalkeeper allowed the ball to hit hims square in the chest, which rebounded straight into the path of Brahim Diaz who equalised for Real Madrid.

Then, with the game in stoppage time, Ederson made the rash decision to come off his goal line in an attempt to close down Vinicius Jr, who was bearing down on goal but had pressure from Ruben Dias and was still outside the 18-yard box. Vinicius poked the ball over Ederson, with Jude Bellingham sliding in to score the winner for Real Madrid.

Carragher was far from impressed with Ederson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Carragher was far from impressed with the Manchester City goalkeeper, suggesting that the club now needs a number of new positions strengthened in the summer.

"We keep talking about Manchestetr City and Rodri and the fact they need midfield player because they've got older players," Carragher said on CBS Sports. "I also think we are at the stage with Man City where they need a new goalkeeper.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Ederson has been fantastic for Man City with the ball but in terms of being a goalkeeper, he's cost them tonight. They need him because he's a really senior figure. He's been there, he's done it and won leagues and Champions Leagues, but this has been going on for too long. That was nowhere near enough at this level. he's cost his team the game."

Ranked at No.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League goalkeepers of all time, Ederson has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League since arriving at Manchester City in 2017, keeping a myriad of clean sheets and earning the Premier League Golden Glove on three separate occasions.

Ederson has generally been reliable for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, though, the 31-year-old has suffered a sharp decline in form this term, with mistakes having set in. Stefan Ortega is more than competent goalkeeper to replace Ederson either temporarily or permanently, but something has to change for the Brazilian to rediscover his form.

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday against Newcastle, with the next league game the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.