Manchester City sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG as huge salary revealed: report

Manchester City are set to add Gianluigi Donnarumma to Pep Guardiola's squad, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The PSG stopper is no longer first-choice at Parc des Princes and has been on the market during the summer window.

Italy's No.1 has even commented publicly on his situation in the French capital, citing a wage reduction as a key reason for his departure for the Etihad Stadium.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City latest

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucas Chevalier has replaced Donnarumma as PSG's number one pick between the posts, despite the goalkeeper's role in the Parisians' first UEFA Champions League title triumph earlier this year.

Donnarumma will replace long-time City No.1 Ederson who is expected to join Turkish club Fenerbahce in a permanent switch.

Ederson is joining Fenerbahce (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian has been usurped by £27 million summer signing James Trafford so far this season, however, the ex-Burnley stopper and City academy graduate has struggled for form during the early part of the campaign.

It is expected Donnarumma will take the No.1 spot from Trafford once he completes his deadline day move.

City are highly unlikely to be paying the Italian less than his current salary, which is reported to be €10m per season at PSG.

Donnarumma has entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and was offered an extension by the club's hierarchy, believed to be worth €7m per year, with an additional €3m in bonuses.

🚨🔵⚪️ Gigio Donnarumma now set to undergo his medical in Italy after deal done between all parties. He will arrive in Manchester after the international break, but all done and sealed with #MCFC.

Ederson's exit will give City room in the wage budget to meet Donnarumma's demands, likely to be in excess of that €10m (£8.6m) figure.

Donnarumma is rated by FourFourTwo as the best goalkeeper in the world right now and valued by Transfermarkt at €40m.