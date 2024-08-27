Manchester City star set for exit following fee agreement: report

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is yet to finalise his squad

Manchester City have been one of Europe's biggest sellers in this summer's transfer window following their fourth successive Premier League title last season.

Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid remains the most expensive deal of the summer so far while other deals have taken their incomings to well over £100 million already.

A fairly modest window of incomings has seen Pep Guardiola's squad shaved slightly since last season, with Savinho and Ilkay Gundogan the only notable arrivals so far.

Manchester City star on the brink of exit

With Friday's deadline fast approaching, the Cityzens still have a number of players to sell if reports are to be believed, with question marks continuing to linger above a number of players' heads.

One such player is Joao Cancelo, who has been out of Guardiola's plans for the past 18 months after a bust-up over tactical direction and playing time saw him loaned to Bayern Munich and then Barcelona.

Once regarded the best full back in the world, Cancelo's lack of genuine suitors this summer has been somewhat baffling, particularly given his performances at times last season in Catalonia.

Cancelo has been outcast from the City squad in recent years (Image credit: Getty Images)

It now appears, however, that both parties will finally get their desired separation after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the reigning Premier League champions had agreed a €25 million fee with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal for the 30-year-old defender.

The report also claims that Cancelo has been offered a salary of around €15 million per season, almost €300,000 per week, similar to the estimated £250,000 per week he is currently on in Manchester.

The Portuguese international made over 150 appearances for City during his five-year stay, winning three Premier League titles and grabbing 30 goal involvements from defence.

Joao Cancelo in action for Portugal at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems such a shame to see a player once regarded as the best in his position leave the Premier League. Cancelo was technically sublime during his peak City years and helped usher in Guardiola's now universal 'inverted full back' role with fantastic effect.

Set to team up with Neymar, Ruben Neves and many other big names at Al Hilal, Cancelo becomes just the latest superstar to make the move over to the world's fastest-growing league.

