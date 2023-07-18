Manchester City target highly-rated centre-back in addition to Josko Gvardiol: report

Manchester City remain determined to secure the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer, but the treble winners could also be about to move for another centre-back in addition to the Croatian.

Currently, Manchester City and RB Leipzig are locked in discussions for Gvardiol, who is expected to cost in the region of £100m - Transfermarkt values him at £70m - with Pep Guardiola keen to partner the 21-year-old alongside Ruben Dias next season.

But while Gvardiol remains City's main transfer target, the club's hierarchy are also working on a deal for another central defender to bolster the squad, amid suggestions Aymeric Laporte could leave.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are keeping tabs on Lyon centre-back Abdoulaye Ndiaye, who spent last season on loan with Ligue 2 side Bastia.

The Senegal U23 international helped Bastia finish fourth in the 2022/23 campaign, playing 28 games in the league for the club. The report suggests City have been impressed with his performances, and could make a move for the 21-year-old as they plan for the future.

Despite his promise, with the Daily Mail describing him as "highly-rated", Ndiaye is yet to make his debut in the French top-flight since signing for Lyon in 2020. Lyon have financial issues to contend with though, making Ndiaye available for a cheaper fee.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye impressed while on loan at Bastia last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Transfermarkt only values him at £1m, but under Guardiola's tutelage he could improve without the pressure of a big-money price tag such as Gvardiol's.

Adding defensive cover to City's backline seems imperative at the moment, too, with Joao Cancelo and Laporte likely to leave, while Kyle Walker reportedly wants to move to Bayern Munich.

That would leave just John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis and Sergio Gomez as senior defenders at the club, highlighting the work City need to do on their defence. Taylor Harwood-Bellis will also return for the 2023/24 season, too after a successful loan spell at Burnley under Vincent Kompany.

Josko Gvardiol has been heavily linked with a move to Man City (Image credit: Getty)

More Manchester City stories

After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City transfer news is gathering steam ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side want to smash their transfer record to bring in Josko Gvardiol in defence, though, having already signed Matteo Kovacic this summer.