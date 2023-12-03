Manchester City-Tottenham: Son Heung-min scores at both ends in crazy opening 10 minutes at the Etihad

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min scored at both ends in a crazy opening 10 minutes in his side's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The South Korean, playing as the main striker ahead of Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson, fired the visitors in front after six minutes at the Etihad.

Son still had a lot to do as he raced onto a pass from Kulusevski, but sprinted away to beat Ederson for the opening goal and give Ange Postecoglou's side the lead.

But Spurs' joy was short-lived as the South Korean diverted a City free-kick past his own goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario at the other end just three minutes later.

Jeremy Doku blasted a shot against the crossbar later on as City began to take control and the champions took the lead through Phil Foden after 31 minutes after a neat exchange of passes in the area.

City then hit the woodwork again through Julian Alvarez as Pep Guardiola's side came close to doubling their advantage.

Spurs came into this match on the back of three consecutive defeats, having previously topped the table in an impressive start to the season.

Postecoglou is without a number of key players, with James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur all sidelined.

Cristian Romero also missed the trip to Manchester due to suspension following his recent red card against Chelsea.

