Manchester City star Erling Haaland contract extension 'not happening' amid interest from Real Madrid and others: report

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is not about to extend his contract with the Treble winners, with interest in his services from other giant clubs.

The Scandinavian superstar signed for Pep Guardiola in summer 2022 from Borussia Dortmund and it's safe to say that he's been a huge hit. Haaland has scored 69 goals in 71 appearances – and his contract still runs until 2027.

There have been rumours of a buyout clause for the very elite sides – not to mention a contentious fallout between Guardiola and his talismanic forward – but now an update has been released on Haaland's future.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was rumoured to have fallen out with Haaland (Image credit: Copa/Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have claimed that Manchester City want to remove any kind of release clause going forward and tie Haaland to a new deal – but the 23-year-old isn't in a rush to commit to new terms.

“This is not happening at the moment, it’s that simple,” sources claim. “But it is not really something to be worried about for City, this is nothing against them and Haaland is not about to depart or even thinking about it.

“Haaland has just covered his options and wants to make sure he is always in charge of his own destiny.”

Real Madrid would still like Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet AS claims that Real Madrid are still monitoring Haaland for a rumoured £175 million, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jamal Musiala also targets.

Haaland is worth €180m, according to Transfermarkt.

