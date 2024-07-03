Major Manchester City star in talks over €60m exit: report

Manchester City have been dealt a massive blow with one of their most experienced stars in talks over a huge-money Etihad exit.

It's been reported by ESPN that the reigning Premier League champions are not looking to conduct any business this summer, with manager Pep Guardiola satisfied with the squad that he's got, having won the last four titles on the trot.

But with a massive player seemingly seeking a departure, plans may well have to change to accommodate such an exit.

Manchester City want to keep the core of the team that has been so successful over the past few seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Ederson has been approached by Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr.

According to the report, an offer of €60 million over two years has been made to the Brazilian, whose contract with Manchester City is up in two years time. Ederson is one of the longest-serving members of Guardiola's squad, having joined for his second season in 2017.

VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

Ederson's no.2, Stefan Ortega, has impressed when relied upon for cup matches and there has been talk of the German himself wanting regular football. He could replace his team-mate between the sticks for City, should Ederson leave.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could well be the end of Ederson's City career. The custodian is 30 years old now and should the champions be presented with a sensible fee, Guardiola is never one to stand in the way of his players leaving.

Ederson is being linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The payday on offer to the six-time Premier League winner will be hard to turn down – and he may well decide that there's nothing left to compete for in Europe, given that he's won every trophy available.

Ederson is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City given green light for unbelievable Jadon Sancho deal following talks: report

Manchester City to match £51m release clause of Euro 2024 star: report

Euro 2024: Pep Guardiola blamed for Jeremy Doku's shortcomings with Belgium