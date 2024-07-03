Major Manchester City star in talks over €60m exit: report
Manchester City have been plunged into uncertainty in one position, with a key player set to leave the club
Manchester City have been dealt a massive blow with one of their most experienced stars in talks over a huge-money Etihad exit.
It's been reported by ESPN that the reigning Premier League champions are not looking to conduct any business this summer, with manager Pep Guardiola satisfied with the squad that he's got, having won the last four titles on the trot.
But with a massive player seemingly seeking a departure, plans may well have to change to accommodate such an exit.
Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Ederson has been approached by Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr.
According to the report, an offer of €60 million over two years has been made to the Brazilian, whose contract with Manchester City is up in two years time. Ederson is one of the longest-serving members of Guardiola's squad, having joined for his second season in 2017.
VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)
Ederson's no.2, Stefan Ortega, has impressed when relied upon for cup matches and there has been talk of the German himself wanting regular football. He could replace his team-mate between the sticks for City, should Ederson leave.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could well be the end of Ederson's City career. The custodian is 30 years old now and should the champions be presented with a sensible fee, Guardiola is never one to stand in the way of his players leaving.
The payday on offer to the six-time Premier League winner will be hard to turn down – and he may well decide that there's nothing left to compete for in Europe, given that he's won every trophy available.
Ederson is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
Manchester City given green light for unbelievable Jadon Sancho deal following talks: report
Manchester City to match £51m release clause of Euro 2024 star: report
Euro 2024: Pep Guardiola blamed for Jeremy Doku's shortcomings with Belgium
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
Arsenal have bid for the star of the summer - with 'bargain move' beckoning: report
‘He was a genius. Everyone loved him, he made training really difficult but enjoyable, what Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been doing, he was doing in 1996’ Alan Shearer on the manager who was decades ahead of his time