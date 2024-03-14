Manchester City to strike for Barcelona youngster following breakout performance: report

Manchester City face a key challenge if they are to land one of their reported transfer targets.

Since the turn of the year, a number of Spanish outlets have reported that 17-year-old Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has been on City’s radar, with the club having tried and failed to sign him in the past.

With the teenage centre-back having taken home the man of the match award in Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 win over Napoli on Tuesday, Cubarsi is firmly in the spotlight, which means fresh speculation over his future.

Pau Cubarsi in action for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport report that City remain interested in signing the teenager and that he has a €10m release clause in his deal that runs until 2026.

However, UK regulations mean City won’t be able to sign Cubarsi until he turns 18, which won’t be until January next year. This gives Barcelona plenty of time to offer him a new deal, with the report adding that there is a good relationship between the parties.

Cubarsi only made his senior debut in January, when he came on against Unionistas de Salamanca in a Copa del Rey match, before making his first La Liga start against Real Betis the day before he turned 17.

His breakout Champions League performance this week will no doubt ensure that Barca will do all they can to keep the La Masia graduate at the club.

