Arsenal targeting exciting forward who Mikel Arteta coached at Manchester City: report

Arsenal are targeting the signing of an attacker in the summer transfer window who came through the Manchester City academy, with Mikel Arteta knowing them well.

The Gunners currently lead the way in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City behind on goal difference and one point, respectively. That isn't stopping Mikel Arteta from planning for next season, though, with more attacking talent lined up to provide greater squad depth.

Indeed, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have both been integral members of the Arsenal team yet again this season, but Arteta wants to add another option to refresh the squad and challenge for trophies once more in 2024/25.

Arsenal are flying this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Accoridng to Spanish outlet OkDiario, Arsenal are targeting Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz for the summer transfer window, with the attacking star seen as the perfect alternative to both Martinelli and Saka when they are in need of a rest.

After begining his youth career at Malaga, Diaz moved to Manchester City in 2015 as a 16-year-old. He then made his debut in the first team in September 2016, during a League Cup tie against Swansea. Mikel Arteta coached Diaz during that period, before both left for pastures new.

Diaz failed to establish himself in the Manchester City first team over the course of the next few years, though, with Pep Guardiola handing him just 15 appearances in total. Despite that, Real Madrid signed Diaz for £22m in June 2019, before sending him on a three-year loan to AC Milan between 2020 and 2023.

Diaz is on the Arsenal radar, according to reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now back the Bernabeu, Diaz is starting to flourish under Carlo Ancelotti. The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos this term, scoring eight goals and laying on another four. He's still not a regular starter, however, something Arsenal could be set to change.

With his contract running until 2027, Real Madrid are looking for a £60m fee to let the Spanish international - who is set to switch international allegiances to Morocco - go in the summer transfer window. Though a hefty fee, the Gunners have had previous success in signing squad players from the Spanish giants, as evident through Martin Odegaard.

The diminutive playmaker could slot in as one of the No.8s in Arsenal's midfield, alongside Odegaard and ahead of Declan Rice, as well as on either wing or as a false striker. This versatility could, therefore, be an important factor in Mikel Arteta's decision making.

Transfermarkt values Diaz at £18m.

