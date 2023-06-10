Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Who are the BT Sport commentators for the Champions League final?

Manchester City vs Inter Milan kicks off tonight – but who are the BT Sport commentators for the Champions League final?

This is the biggest game of the season for BT Sport before it rebrands to become TNT Sport over the summer. The stage is set and they've brought the big guns out.

Here's who's going to be on presenting, commentary and punditry duties.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Who are the BT Sport presenters and pundits for the Champions League final?

Jake Humphrey is presenting the Champions League final, joined by Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Mario Balotelli and Cesc Fabregas as pundits.

This is Humphrey's final time presenting coverage on BT Sport. The former BBC presenter will be leaving the channel before its rebrand and takes the reins for the final time, having taken over from Gary Lineker as the Champions League presenter.

Rio Ferdinand is the flagship pundit for BT Sport. A former Champions League-winning captain in 2008 with Manchester United, the former defender was regarded as one of the greatest English players of his generation.

Joleon Lescott was a former Manchester City defender who won two Premier League titles with the Eastlands outfit.

Mario Balotelli is a former Manchester City, Inter Milan and Liverpool striker who earned a cult status in the Premier League for his unique personality. Balotelli won the Premier League with City in 2012 and the Treble with Inter in 2010.

Cesc Fabregas is a former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder who became one of the most celebrated midfielders of his generation and one of the youngest Premier League captains in the mid-2000s at the Emirates Stadium. Fabregas is a World Cup winner and two-time Premier League winner. He currently plays for Como, on the outskirts of Milan.

Darren Fletcher is set to commentate on the Champions League final.

2023 marks 30 years of Fletcher's broadcasting career, having started with local radio stations in his hometown of Nottingham at the age of just 20. He has been at BT Sport for 10 years, and in 2014 he co-hosted the programme Fletch and Sav, alongside ex-footballer Robbie Savage.