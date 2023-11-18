Manchester City's Erling Haaland & Arsenal's Martin Odegaard OUT of Euro 2024 as Norway fail to qualify after Romania's win over Israel blocks play-off route

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard will be absent from next summer's European Championship in Germany after Norway failed to qualify for the continental competition.

Haaland has been ruled out of Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park through injury after picking up a knock in the 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday, but it is irrelevant now anyway.

Norway were already unable to finish in the top two of their group after Scotland and Spain sealed the automatic qualification places, but the Scandinavians still had slim hopes of progressing via the play-offs.

However, those hopes were dashed on Saturday as Israel's 2-1 defeat to Romania closed the door on that possible route to Euro 2024.

Norway needed Israel to win in order to keep a possible path open to the continental competition in Germany, but Romania's victory takes them top of Group I and sees them seal a place at next summer's tournament.

Switzerland also secured their spot at the Euros after a 1-1 draw against Kosovo.

"Unfortunately, I am missing tomorrow’s game against Scotland," Haaland said on social media.

"Wishing the boys all the best. Now treatment and trying to get back asap."

Manchester City will be sweating over their striker's fitness ahead of next weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool.

