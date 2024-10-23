Manchester United accelerating plans to sign Argentine wonderkid: report

Manchester United are hoping to lure a 17-year-old wonderkid from River Plate to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag welcomed a flurry of new signings to Old Trafford this summer, with teenager talent Leny Yoro arguably the most high-profile arrival as he snubbed Real Madrid's initial advances.

Joshua Zirkzee (23), Manuel Ugarte (23) and Sekou Kone (18) were all signed in a clear nod to the future, with their perhaps another new arrival already being sounded out by INEOS ahead of the upcoming January window.

Manchester United hoping to sign River Plate star Franco Mastantuono, according to reports

SportWitness says that the Red Devils want to bring River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono to the club as early as January.

United have been keeping close tabs on the attacking midfielder’s displays, having been promoted from their academy to the first team earlier this year.

Mastantuono, 17, has made 34 appearances in all competitions, managing four goals and two assists in the process and is very well thought of in his home country of Argentina. Earlier this year, he was ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

Unable to move until his 18th birthday in August 2025, River Plate has slapped a €45m (£37.3m) release clause on him, with PSG and Real Madrid also said to be monitoring his progress.

Mastantuono also became River Plate's youngest-ever goalscorer by netting in their 3-0 win in the Copa Argentina against CA Excursionistas back in February.

Marcelo Gallardo's side will be no doubt keen to keep hold of the exciting teenager, but in FourFourTwo's view, it does seem a matter of time before some of Europe's leading clubs try to lure him away from Argentina.

“Since I arrived in River in 2019, every time I score a goal, I kiss the club’s badge," said Mastantuono back in February following his first senior goal.

"It was the club that put food on my table when I was a kid. It was a great emotion (When I scored), a lot of things went through my head, it made me want to cry. It is a dream that came true for me.”

