Manchester United bid accepted for 'the next William Saliba', ahead of Real Madrid: report

Manchester United look like winning the race for a player described by some as the next William Saliba – ahead of Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are in the process of reshaping their squad ahead of the new season, with Erik ten Hag given the chance to address the balance of his side. The Dutchman's captain from Ajax, Matthijs De Ligt, is on the cusp of moving to Old Trafford, with his Netherlands team-mate Joshua Zirkzee reportedly close to a move, too.

But De Ligt might not be the only defensive reinforcement, with France's next big centre-back talent now incredibly close to signing, too.

Matthijs de Ligt is on the verge of joining United (Image credit: Alamy)

Transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has claimed via X (formerly Twitter) that United's offer for defender Leny Yoro has been accepted by Lille.

Yoro is regarded as one of the brightest talents in French football, with a build, composure and passing ability similar to William Saliba. The 18-year-old has been linked with much of Europe in the past few months, but now, Lilly are insisting to the teenager that he accept United's offer as it's the “best on the table”.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, this one could take a little longer to complete. The player himself is holding out for Real Madrid and even though United have offered a package, it may not be enough.

Los Blancos have reportedly received enough of an indication that Yoro wants to join them, that they're prepared to wait another 12 months to make their move for the starlet. With Alphonso Davies rumoured to be joining Endrick and Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu this summer, it could be an expensive summer for the European champions.

Leny Yoro could be close to a move to Manchester United (Image credit: SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

United, meanwhile, have interest in other centre-backs including Jarrad Branthwaite and Ronald Araujo.

Yoro is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

