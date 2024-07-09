Manchester United bid accepted for 'the next William Saliba', ahead of Real Madrid: report

Manchester United are poised to bring France's next superstar defender to Old Trafford - ahead of Real Madrid

Manchester United look like winning the race for a player described by some as the next William Saliba – ahead of Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are in the process of reshaping their squad ahead of the new season, with Erik ten Hag given the chance to address the balance of his side. The Dutchman's captain from Ajax, Matthijs De Ligt, is on the cusp of moving to Old Trafford, with his Netherlands team-mate Joshua Zirkzee reportedly close to a move, too. 

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 