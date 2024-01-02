Manchester United and Liverpool to go head-to-head for Bundesliga star: report

Manchester United and Liverpool both want to sign the Bundesliga star

Manchester United and Liverpool are both contenders to sign Bayern Munich midfiielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to reports.

The Germany international has entered the final 18 months of his deal at the Allianz Arena and Bayern have not yet been able to tie him down to fresh terms.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both admirers of the Bayern stalwart, who has racked up 367 appearances for the German giants since joining the club in 2015.

But Kimmich has yet to agree on an extension with Bayern amid suggestions that the 28-year-old is ready for a new experience.

There is no chance he will depart Munich this month, but a summer exit is a distinct possibility if Kimmich makes it clear that he will not commit his future to the club beyond 2025.

According to AS, United and Liverpool are at the front of the queue to land the former RB Leipzig man, while the report acknowledges that Manchester City have also held an interest in the past.

United are expected to splash the cash this summer after Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a minority stake in the club on Christmas Eve.

Liverpool regenerated their midfield ahead of the current campaign, but Jurgen Klopp would no doubt be tempted to bring in a player of Kimmich's quality and experience.

The aforementioned report states that Barcelona explored the possibility of acquiring the midfielder last summer, but it is unclear whether they would be prepared to renew their efforts in 2024.

If it does ultimately come down to a choice between the two Premier League clubs, it will be important that United qualify for the Champions League this term.

The Red Devils have ground to make up in that regard: after a 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest last time out, Erik ten Hag's team are nine points adrift of the top four.

