Manchester United approach former favourite for coaching role, but there's a problem: report

Manchester United are reported to have approached a former player over a potential coaching role.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season, with injuries having plagued the side throughout the duration of the campaign. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw were long-term absentees for Erik ten Hag, though his side eventually won the FA Cup last month.

With INEOS keen to help the club return to the pinnacle of English football, Manchester United are already looking to be proactive in the summer market and could now land a new coach to support their plans heading into the new season.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached to become a part of Erik ten Hag’s staff at Manchester United. Van Nistelrooy last worked at PSV Eindhoven as manager but stepped down from his duties in May 2023, citing a lack of support.

The former Real Madrid forward has also been approached by Burnley to become their new head coach, after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League in 2023/24. He is as short as 4/5 with bookmakers to take over at Turf Moor this summer.

Van Nistelrooy has previously expressed his desire to work in the Premier League in some sort of managerial role. "I would really like to work in Spain, and I have had conversations with Spanish clubs," he told AS. "But also the other leagues in which I have played, I want to coach there too. In the Premier League, and the Bundesliga."

Ten Hag is currently supported by Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McLaren in the dugout, with former coach Eric Ramsay having departed back in February to fulfil a role in the United States with Minnesota United.

Eric Ramsay left Manchester United in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

