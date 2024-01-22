Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces sack, with three-man shortlist to replace him: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing the sack at Old Trafford following a poor sophomore season.

Long-time Red Devils fan and INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has arrived at Old Trafford recently, with plenty of changes set for behind the scenes. The club have already announced Omar Berrada of Manchester City as their new CEO, while there could yet be signings in the final few days of the window.

Ratcliffe's involvement is said to be slow thus far as he assesses Manchester United before wider-scale changes in the summer – and one of those big decisions could come in the dugout.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has recently acquired a stake in United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to an exclusive from TEAMtalk, three managers are in the frame to replace Ten Hag, who has until the end of the season to turn his side around.

Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Francesco Farioli have all been touted for the manager's job, with the former two having coached Brighton and the latter a Nice coach well-known to Ratcliffe.

Ten Hag is approaching two years in charge and last season lifted the League Cup – but this season has been a far cry from that. One supercomputer has predicted United to record their lowest-ever Premier League finish this term.

Roberto De Zerbi is in the frame to come to United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have had five full-time managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. David Moyes lasted less than a season before Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both won silverware in two full seasons a-piece – van Gaal the FA Cup, Mourinho the League Cup and Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer followed but was sacked in 2021, before Ten Hag was appointed in 2022.

