Manchester United plot sensational £60m Brazilian move: report

Manchester United are reportedly ready to raid one of their Premier League rivals in order to bolster their striker corps.

With Anthony Martial leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract after nine years at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have just two recognised strikers in Marcus Rashford and Ramsus Hojlund on their books.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are gearing up for a busy first transfer window overseeing the club’s football operations and this could see them move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror report that £60million-rated Cunha has been regularly scouted by Manchester United this season and that the Brazilian is ‘high on their list of targets’ this summer.

Cunha netted 12 Premier League goals and severed up seven assists this season, with the 25-year-old former Atletico Madrid star fitting the profile of the kind of player Ratcliffe is looking to recruit this summer.

The report adds that Manchester United would be ready to double Cunha’s £60,000-a-week wage, but also names West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus as an alternative target.

Mohammed Kudus is a target for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kudus formerly played under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, with Liverpool also said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old amid ongoing doubts over the future of Saudi-linked Mohammed Salah.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United are set for a busy summer in the transfer window, as they will also need defensive reinforcements after centre-back Raphael Varane confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer at the end of his deal.

More Manchester United stories

Why is Marcus Rashford not in the England squad?

Borussia Dortmund boss: "Jadon Sancho will play in another Champions League final – he's been brilliant for us"

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford tipped to seal summer switch amid recent transfer claims