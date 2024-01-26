Newcastle United could sell star – and unlock £60m signing THIS month: report

Miguel Almiron has once again been linked with a departure from Newcastle United this month as they look to free up transfer funds to ensure any new arrivals do not put them on the receiving end of potential Premier League sanctions.

The club need to sell before they can buy this month if they wish to stay on the right side of the league's profit and sustainability regulations, leading to speculation around the futures of several of Eddie Howe's playing squad.

Striker Callum Wilson has reportedly been the subject of transfer interest, though the club rejected overtures from Bayern Munich about the possibility of signing Kieran Trippier for a cool eight-figure fee.

Miguel Almiron could leave for Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Howe has gone on record to say he would like to keep both players as well as Almiron, who has repeatedly been linked with the Saudi Pro League.

However, the matter may be out of the manager's hands and the club may need to make pragmatic sacrifices if they are to bring in reinforcements, with a trio of midfielders all reported to be of potential interest: Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, Everton's Amadou Onana and Atalanta's Ederson.

The i's Mark Douglas is not short of sources at the Magpies and writes that the club may be willing to part with Almiron to help balance the books while still giving Howe the new faces he would like to add to his squad.

The journalist gives the hypothetical example of how even a £20m transfer fee could allow them enough wiggle room to sign a £60m Gibbs-White, despite there being a 20 per cent sell-on fee payable should Almiron be sold. It's unclear whether those fees are just for illustrative purposes or whether it might be in the right sort of region.

