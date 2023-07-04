Manchester United launch bids for TWO highly-coveted strikers in frontline overhaul - report

Manchester United are set to launch bids for two highly-coveted strikers as Erik ten Hag aims to provide a long-term solution to the club's lack of firepower.

According to the Mail, Manchester United are hopeful of tying up a deal to land the prodigiously talented Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, before heading to Germany in a bid to bring Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani to the Premier League. The latter, who scored 15 goals in 32 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last term, is another player high on the wanted list of Europe's top clubs.

Ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to increase United's firepower next season, after the club scored just 58 times in the Premier League last term. That figure was the lowest among the top six, and the same tally as ninth-placed Brentford.

Throughout the previous campaign, United struggled without a proper striker. Cristiano Ronaldo was deemed not mobile enough before departing for Saudi Arabia in November, before Wout Weghorst laboured in front of goal after joining on loan in January.

Ten Hag will not accept such incompetence this time around, and is demanding not one but two strikers that can compete for a No.9 berth. Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 times in all competitions last season, is better on the left-hand side of attack and needs support from his fellow forwards. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, could be moved on following several frustrating seasons at the club.

A new striker is needed, therefore, and Ten Hag sees Hojlund as the long-term solution. A player in the mould of Erling Haaland, the Dane is tall, fast, can shoot with both feet and is good in the air. Yet, after scoring just nine times in Seria A last term, it is felt a more immediate solution would be helpful in the coming seasons, hence the interest in Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani has been priced at around €65 million by Frankfurt, while Hojlund could be available for a fee of around €40m.

