Manchester United report: Surprising Frenkie de Jong alternative set for move

Manchester United are exploring a deal for a Frenkie de Jong alternative that may well raise eyebrows among fans.

The Red Devils were extensively linked with De Jong last summer (opens in new tab), as Ten Hag looked to bring in his former midfielder from Ajax to reshape his midfield. The 26-year-old remained at Barcelona, however, though the interest that Ten Hag has to bring a ball-carrying, press-evading midfielder to Old Trafford remains.

With Manchester United also looking to add another striker, centre-back and potentially a goalkeeper to the side, cheaper options in midfield have been touted – with another Eredivisie target on the wishlist for the United boss this summer.

Frenkie de Jong was the subject of an extensive transfer saga last summer, with Manchester United seeking his signature (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) are making the claim that United are now targeting Utrecht midfielder, Taylor Booth.

A significantly lower profile in comparison to De Jong – who has just won La Liga with Barça – 21-year-old American international Booth has enjoyed a breakout season in the Dutch top tier.

Booth was at Bayern Munich – but when the Bavarians failed to offer him a new deal (opens in new tab) last summer, he joined Utrecht and has gone from strength to strength.

With Ten Hag looking to move on a number of midfielders, according to reports – including both Fred and Scott McTominay – more cover in the centre of the park could well be necessary.

Taylor Booth of the United States is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

It is also believed that the loan deal for Marcel Sabitzer won't be made permanent (opens in new tab) this summer.

Booth is valued at around €6 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

