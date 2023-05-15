Manchester United to perform incredible u-turn on midfielder in bid to rebuild team: report

Manchester United are set make a significant u-turn on a midfielder as they look to reshape their side next season.

The Red Devils' season was panning out well a few weeks but with the side now in danger of blowing the top four, plans for the transfer market may have changed. Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup this season and find themselves in the FA Cup final but are stumbling over the finish line in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's side are four points clear of Liverpool in fifth, who are relentlessly chasing them down for fourth place – and can't afford too many more slip-ups in their bid for Champions League football.

Manchester United are in the race for the top four – but can't afford too many more mistakes (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to French publication L'Equipe (opens in new tab), United are keen on bringing Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford this summer on a free transfer in a bid to bolster their midfield numbers.

Ten Hag signed Christian Eriksen 12 months on a similar deal and moved for Marcel Sabitzer on loan midseason. Both have provided plenty of experience in the centre of the park alongside Casemiro but neither look like long-term solutions for the midfield.

According to The Mirror (opens in new tab), United were in for Rabiot last summer, too, but decided against a deal for the Frenchman because of steep demands. The Juventus star was reportedly asking for around £15m in wages and fees through his agent and mother, Veronique.

The Red Devils' stance on Rabiot may well have changed now that they are looking at having Champions League football to offer – although the 28-year-old is now approaching the end of his contract, which could account for the u-turn.

Rabiot is actually familiar with the city of Manchester – having spent a brief amount of time at the Manchester City academy in 2008.

The Frenchman is considered by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth €30 million.

