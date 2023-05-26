Manchester United to pay £40m for 'the next Erling Haaland': report

Manchester United are eyeing a player thought to be the next Erling Haaland – who will cost them £40 million.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a good season and last night confirmed participation in the Champions League for next season with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea. But despite last night's goal glut, the striker position has been a difficult one for manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo infamously departed midseason after falling out with the Dutch manager, who brought Wout Weghorst to Manchester United on loan as a makeshift solution. United are believed to be interested in bringing a world-class forward in this summer, however, with Harry Kane believed to be the top target.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit has left a void up front (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Guardian, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta are the two options next on the shortlist for the No.9 spot. Osimhen's £130m-odd asking price, however, puts him firmly out of reach.

That just leaves Hojlund, who has been compared to Norwegian goal sensation Haaland for his similar style. The Dane is just 20 years old and like Manchester City's record-breaking forward, is a tall, physical threat in attack and a natural finisher.

According to The Times, Hojlund would set United back £40m, with the Dane being seen as an option for the future rather than someone to set the side alight immediately.

While it remains unlikely that United would dedicate enough of their budget to Hojlund and one of Kane or Osimhen, they could find themselves in the scenario they were in when they bought Edinson Cavani on Deadline Day of 2020. United signed the Uruguayan veteran as cover in attack but also brought in Amad Diallo – from Atalanta, incidentally – and Facundo Pellistri as options to develop in the coming years.

Rasmus Hojlund is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Hojlund may well be seen as a similar kind of transfer to Ten Hag. United may be letting go of Anthony Martial among other forwards, creating a void of squad players who can slot in at No.9.

Hojlund is valued at valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around €35m.

