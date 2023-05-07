Manchester United let Liverpool back into top four race with defeat at West Ham

Manchester United are just a point ahead of fierce rivals Liverpool following a 1-0 defeat at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side looked to have wrapped up a place in next season's Champions League after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend, with the Dutchman admitting qualification was in their hands.

And it still is, but back-to-back losses against Brighton and now West Ham have given Liverpool hope of sneaking into the competition at the end of the season.

After losing 1-0 at the Amex in midweek following an Alexis Mac Allister penalty deep into added time, Ten Hag's side went down to a first-half goal from Said Benrahma at the London Stadium on Sunday.

United are still fourth, a point above Liverpool with a game in hand over the Reds as well.

Newcastle are two points better off in fourth place, despite defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sunday's win was huge for West Ham as David Moyes' men moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with three fixtures left to play.