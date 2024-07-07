Manchester United loanee 'dreaming' of return under new INEOS ownership: report

By
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already identified three to four options he wants to bring to the club this summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are in for a busy summer of recruitment after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group assumed control of football operations at Old Trafford earlier this year.

Joshua Zirkzee, Jarrad Branthwaite, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs De Ligt are just some of the names to have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side have qualified for European football next season and will need to bolster their squad given the amount of injuries amassed across the 2023/24 season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.