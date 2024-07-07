Manchester United loanee 'dreaming' of return under new INEOS ownership: report

Manchester United are in for a busy summer of recruitment after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group assumed control of football operations at Old Trafford earlier this year.

Joshua Zirkzee, Jarrad Branthwaite, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs De Ligt are just some of the names to have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side have qualified for European football next season and will need to bolster their squad given the amount of injuries amassed across the 2023/24 season.

One player who helped the Red Devils to success has now returned to his parent club but is said to be dreaming of a return to the club. With INEOS now in control of the club's footballing department, plenty of rumours have circulated around the 27-year-old.

According to Football Insider, Sofyan Amrabat is hoping Manchester United make an attempt to permanently bring him to the club, after featuring in 30 games in total under Ten Hag last season. The Morocco international is said to have no future with his current side Fiorentina, despite him still having two years left on his contract.

The midfielder is said to have managed to attract interest from Turkey, with a fee of £15m understood to be the required number Fiorentina are holding out for. Amrabat played in a variety of different positions for the club but eventually played a huge part in Manchester United's end-of-season FA Cup success against Manchester City at Wembley.

"Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. We are going to talk," Amrabat told Ziggo Sport after Ten Hag's side won 2-1 to claim silverware at the home of the Three Lions. "Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season. For Manchester United, it needs to be much better, and also for me personally."

Sofyan Amrabat has made it clear he would love to stay at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

