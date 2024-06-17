Manchester United looking at swap move for England star of the moment: report
Manchester United are looking at bringing in fresh blood – and looking at the England team
Manchester United have been linked with a summer transfer move for England centre-back Marc Guehi following his impressive start to Euro 2024.
The Crystal Palace skipper started alongside John Stones in Gareth Southgate’s centre-back pairing and played a significant part in helping England keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory against Serbia, with Jude Bellingham providing the winner.
Guehi took well-deserved plaudits from the punditocracy for a cool, calm performance after being given the nod to go to Euro 2024 and start, with former Manchester United centre-back star Rio Ferdinand saying: “He's 23 years old and he's captain of Crystal Palace already - a Premier League team - so he doesn't look like he's going to be fazed.”
Aaron Wan-Bissaka swap deal could be key to Manchester United move for Marc Guehi
TEAMtalk now write that United want to take former Chelsea man Guehi to Old Trafford this summer having been frustrated in their efforts to prise Jarrad Branthwaite away from Everton, who are said to be holding out for double the £35m offered by United last week (though some sources say the offer was actually £45m including add-ons).
That supposedly means United may not switch their attentions to Guehi, with an already-popular former Crystal Palace star potentially holding the key to making the deal happen in a part-swap move.
Despite that fact that swap deals almost never happen, the suggestion is that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be used as a makeweight having moved in the opposite direction five years ago.
Initially a regular in the United side, Wan-Bissaka has had to settle for more of a squad rotation role over the past three seasons – though he did start the majority of the Premier League games for which he was fit under Erik ten Hag last term in an injury-hit campaign.
Guehi has another two years left on his deal at Selhurst Park having joined from Chelsea in 2021.
