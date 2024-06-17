Manchester United looking at swap move for England star of the moment: report

By
published

Manchester United are looking at bringing in fresh blood – and looking at the England team

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City,
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a summer transfer move for England centre-back Marc Guehi following his impressive start to Euro 2024.

The Crystal Palace skipper started alongside John Stones in Gareth Southgate’s centre-back pairing and played a significant part in helping England keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory against Serbia, with Jude Bellingham providing the winner.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.