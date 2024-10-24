Manchester United report: Simone Inzaghi has 'agreed' to become manager

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Simeone Inzaghi to replace Erik ten Hag in the dugout.

That's according to reports from Italy that say that the Inter Milan boss – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now – is in line for the job after “two rounds of interviews”.

Manchester United recently stuck by Ten Hag over the October international break, keeping faith with the Dutchman despite poor form this season.

Simone Inzaghi to sign 'three-year deal' at Manchester United

United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reports of Inzaghi come via InterLive, who say that the Italian has “given his green light” after a “couple of video conferences with the board”.

The 48-year-old has been at the San Siro for three years, winning the Scudetto, two Coppa Italia trophies and reaching the Champions League final in 2023. According to the report, however, he will see out his final season at the Nerazzurri before arriving at Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign to replace Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag could be replaced by Inzaghi (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have relayed the quotes, meanwhile, describing InterLive as, “a source that while often quite speculative but also intensely loyal to doing right by the club”.

“It’s reported that regardless of how this season pans out, [owner, Sir Jim] Ratcliffe has decided that a change is necessary to restore United to the helm of the English and European game and ensure the INEOS masterplan is brought to life,” they say.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A huge budget has been mentioned for Inzaghi, who has established himself as one of the most capable tacticians in the game, while InterLive have referred to the move as a “betrayal”.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's a little too early to take these rumours as gospel – but Inzaghi would be a masterstroke of an appointment.

VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones

“In and out of possession, Inzaghi is unparalleled in Italian football, able to throttle an opponent's defence or stifle their attack with equal aplomb,” we recently assessed. “The Italian took over from Antonio Conte and brought evolution not revolution – but in his reinvention of Hakan Calhanoglou as a deeper midfielder, his use of No.8s as attacking weapons and his precisely drilled backline, he has taken Inter Milan to a new level.”

Manchester United take on West Ham United this weekend when Premier League action returns.