Premier League supercomputer predicts Manchester United to record LOWEST-ever finish

Manchester City are being predicted to rally in the second half of the season and beat Liverpool to the Premier League title once again.

But there's bad news for the red half of Manchester with a first-ever bottom-half finish forecast for Erik ten Hag's side.

The latest version of OLBG's big results-predicting spreadsheet puts Manchester United a lowly 11th, just behind Wolverhampton Wanderers. If that actually did come to pass, it would be their lowest finish since 1990, and thus of course their lowest-ever Premier League finish.

City are predicted to sweep a fourth title in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have never finished lower than 7th under the top flight's current guise. Liverpool currently hold a five-point advantage over City having played a game more, but Pep Guardiola's side have been predicted to go unbeaten over the rest of the campaign to finish three points ahead of their rivals down the M62.

The rest of the top five is expected to stay as is: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham, in that order.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Supercomputer's prediction for the end-of-season table Pos Club P W D L GF GA GD Pts Difference 1 Manchester City 38 26 9 3 93 40 53 87 0 2 Liverpool 38 25 9 4 80 38 42 84 1 3 Arsenal 38 24 8 6 75 38 37 80 -1 4 Aston Villa 38 24 6 8 74 48 26 78 0 5 Tottenham Hotspur 38 20 10 8 73 52 21 70 0 6 West Ham United 38 19 8 11 64 54 10 65 4 7 Chelsea 38 18 6 14 61 56 5 60 1 8 Newcastle 38 16 7 15 68 55 13 55 -1 9 Brighton 38 15 10 13 67 61 6 55 2 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 15 7 16 54 56 -2 52 5 11 Manchester United 38 15 6 17 48 58 -10 51 -5 12 Fulham 38 14 6 18 50 64 -14 48 -3 13 Nottingham Forest 38 11 7 20 47 62 -15 40 3 14 Bournemouth 38 11 7 20 49 66 -17 40 3 15 Everton 38 15 4 19 46 57 -11 39 -1 16 Crystal Palace 38 10 9 19 43 59 -16 39 -3 17 Brentford 38 9 8 21 46 62 -16 35 -5 18 Luton Town 38 7 13 18 43 69 -26 34 -2 19 Burnley 38 6 6 26 44 79 -35 24 0 20 Sheffield United 38 4 6 28 31 82 -51 18 0

This version of the forecast does not take any outstanding potential punishments for Nottingham Forest or Everton into account, and as such has picked the current bottom three made up of the newly-promoted trio of Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United for relegation.

If Forest and Everton were hypothetically both deducted ten points as punishment for financial breaches (or ten more points, in Everton's case), the results forecast here would send them both go down in place of Luton and Burnley.

More stories

Arsenal are 'set to beat Barcelona' to one of Europe's hottest midfield properties.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to bring yet another player from Ajax to Man United this month.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane and Eric Dier could be joined by one more former Tottenham and England teammate at Bayern Munich.

And Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea could yet complete a deal for the wonderkid likened to Kylian Mbappe.