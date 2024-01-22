Premier League supercomputer predicts Manchester United to record LOWEST-ever finish

By Steven Chicken
published

Manchester United are forecast for worsening struggles in the second half of the campaign

Manchester City are being predicted to rally in the second half of the season and beat Liverpool to the Premier League title once again.

But there's bad news for the red half of Manchester with a first-ever bottom-half finish forecast for Erik ten Hag's side.

The latest version of OLBG's big results-predicting spreadsheet puts Manchester United a lowly 11th, just behind Wolverhampton Wanderers. If that actually did come to pass, it would be their lowest finish since 1990, and thus of course their lowest-ever Premier League finish. 

United have never finished lower than 7th under the top flight's current guise. Liverpool currently hold a five-point advantage over City having played a game more, but Pep Guardiola's side have been predicted to go unbeaten over the rest of the campaign to finish three points ahead of their rivals down the M62.

The rest of the top five is expected to stay as is: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham, in that order.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
The Supercomputer's prediction for the end-of-season table
PosClubPWDLGFGAGDPtsDifference
1Manchester City382693934053870
2Liverpool382594803842841
3Arsenal38248675383780-1
4Aston Villa382468744826780
5Tottenham Hotspur3820108735221700
6West Ham United3819811645410654
7Chelsea381861461565601
8Newcastle381671568551355-1
9Brighton3815101367616552
10Wolverhampton Wanderers38157165456-2525
11Manchester United38156174858-1051-5
12Fulham38146185064-1448-3
13Nottingham Forest38117204762-15403
14Bournemouth38117204966-17403
15Everton38154194657-1139-1
16Crystal Palace38109194359-1639-3
17Brentford3898214662-1635-5
18Luton Town38713184369-2634-2
19Burnley3866264479-35240
20Sheffield United3846283182-51180

This version of the forecast does not take any outstanding potential punishments for Nottingham Forest or Everton into account, and as such has picked the current bottom three made up of the newly-promoted trio of Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United for relegation.

If Forest and Everton were hypothetically both deducted ten points as punishment for financial breaches (or ten more points, in Everton's case), the results forecast here would send them both go down in place of Luton and Burnley.

