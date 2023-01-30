Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be off to Inter Milan before the transfer window closes.

That's according to one report that suggests the defender is a target for the Italian side, having fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag. Maguire began the season at the back for the Red Devils but has started twice in the Premier League since the 4-0 debacle away to Brentford. Even Luke Shaw – a left-back – has started at centre-back ahead of him.

Ten Hag had previously insisted that Manchester United would not be letting the England star leave – but Inter Milan are set to test that resolve.

Harry Maguire has had a tough season – and now could be set for Inter Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) says Maguire is still highly rated in Europe and Inter could look at him replacing a key man. Milan Skriniar has revealed (opens in new tab) that he is joining Paris Saint-Germain, with the deal set to be finalised soon.

Inter originally wanted Victor Lindelof (opens in new tab), according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab). Now, they've turned their attention to his United colleague.

Maguire is still the most expensive defender in the history of football, having made his move to United for around £75 million. His time at Old Trafford has been a mixed one, however, and he has come under staunch criticism.

For England, the 29-year-old has always performed well in a back three – which is how Inter play – and there is hope that perhaps he could resurrect his career in Serie A. Another former United star, Chris Smalling, has done so at Roma.

Milan Skriniar is leaving Inter for PSG (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A move this late in the transfer window would be unlikely unless the Nerazzurri include an appealing optional clause to buy the out-of-favour defender.

Maguire is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

United are said to be considering a move for Real Betis and Netherlands forward Luiz Henrique (opens in new tab).

The Red Devils have also reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic (opens in new tab).

And they could go head-to-head with PSGfor the signature of Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque (opens in new tab).