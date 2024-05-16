Marcus Rashford tipped to leave Manchester United for Chelsea

By
published

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has found himself out of favour at Old Trafford - but is wanted by Chelsea

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts after being shown a red card during the UEFA Champions League match between F.C. Copenhagen and Manchester United at Parken Stadium on November 08, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea centre-back William Gallas has urged the Blues to launch a summer bid for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The academy graduate burst onto the scene in 2016 and hopes were high that he would go on to become a superstar for Manchester United, but his career since then has been rather up and down, and he has recently found himself out of Erik ten Hag’s starting line-up.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.