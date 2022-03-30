Manchester United report: £100m England superstar 'ready' for Old Trafford

Manchester United are set for a summer of huge spending, with big-money stars targeted to take the Red Devils back to the summit of football.

United are expected to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick stepping into a consultancy role when his temporary time in the dugout comes to an end, at the end of this current campaign.

With much uncertainty hanging over a number of big names at the club, including Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, it's thought that the club will be rebuilding heavily – and despite being warned off one England star who is apparently categorically not for sale, it appears the Old Trafford outfit are still chasing a £100m deal.

(Image credit: PA)

Despite Roma saying that they don't want to sell, United are pushing to bring Tammy Abraham to the north west, according to Corriere dello Sport. Apparently, Abraham's agreement with Roma is that he shall remain in the Eternal City until at least 2023 – by that time, former club Chelsea have a repurchase option of €80m.

According to the report, United are hoping that Roma are willing to circumvent such an agreement. Manager Jose Mourinho seems totally unwilling, however, to sell his star striker to his former club at any price.

(Image credit: Getty)

Abraham has enjoyed a fruitful season in Serie A, striking 15 times in 29 matches following his move from west London last summer. Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on the striker, in their search for forwards.

Abraham is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt.

