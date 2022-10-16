Manchester United report: Sensational £113m bid made for Joao Felix, with the Atletico Madrid star wanting move

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid's wantaway star Joao Felix – and have already lodged a transfer bid.

Felix became one of the most expensive players of all time when he joined Atleti in 2019, joining for a reported £115 million from Benfica to replace Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann has since returned back to the Wanda Metropolitano though, with Felix struggling to find consistent output to the level of what he displayed in Portugal and rumours that he doesn't see eye to eye with manager Diego Simeone.

The 22-year-old has been linked with big-money moves across Europe and doesn't particularly suit the Colchoneros' style of play. Now, Erik ten Hag might be able to offer an escape route.

Diego Simeone is rumoured not to get on particularly well with Joao Felix (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet A Bola (opens in new tab) says Felix and his manager have a relationship "beyond repair" following 11 matches this season with the starlet scoring. However, the forward is still under contract until 2026, so it'll take a big fee to sign him.

The Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) says that United were in the running to sign Felix in the summer and even made a £113m bid for the star. This was likely before Antony was signed from Ajax.

With Felix looking to leave Spain this January, the Red Devils could well be in the mix once more with their striker conundrum still not fixed.

Atletico Madrid were interested in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer but faced staunch opposition to the potential signing from their own fanbase.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a summer target for Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Getty)

United could well use Felix up front or on the left of the midfield, while the Portuguese is capable as a No.10 behind a striker in Bruno Fernandes' role. Arsenal and Liverpool have previously both been interested in the player.

The 22-year-old is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

