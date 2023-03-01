Manchester United report: Emi Martinez's dad says he hopes his son moves to Old Trafford, amid links

Manchester United would be the best place for Emi Martinez to move to from Aston Villa.

That's according to the World Cup winner's father, who has told TyC Sports (opens in new tab) that despite Villa boss Unai Emery wanting to keep his No.1 at the club beyond this season, he personally hopes as his father that a move to Manchester United materialises.

Current custodian David De Gea has kept net at Old Trafford for 12 years but his contract is set to expire this summer. With Erik ten Hag looking to play out from the back with a technically proficient replacement for the Spaniard, there could be a changing of the guard between the sticks.

David De Gea looks ready to leave United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez has been linked with a move away from the Midlands since his former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, got the job at Aston Villa. Despite these rumours, however, Martinez Snr says that Emery is a big fan of the keeper.

“Emery asks him not to leave, to please stay at Aston Villa. He loves him. Everything is more than good at Aston Villa with Emi,” Beto Martinez explained.

When asked about possibility of a switch to the Red Devils though, Martinez responded with “I hope he goes to one of those great teams,” adding that he was unsure about his son's future.

“If it were up to my son, I would like him to go to Spain because he likes the heat,” he added.

Emi Martinez is an option in goal for United (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Below De Gea in the pecking order, United have veteran shot-stopper Tom Heaton and Jack Butland, while Dean Henderson is out on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Martinez is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

