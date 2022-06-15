Manchester United report: Highly-rated Serie A right-back target to cost just £26m

Manchester United could reportedly sign highly-rated Inter Milan (opens in new tab) right-back Denzel Dumfries for as little as £26 million.

The Dutchman has just had a standout first season with the Italian giants, who he joined from PSV.

And according to MailOnline (opens in new tab), new United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

Dumfries shone for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, showing off his attacking capabilities from right wing-back - the same role he's played in under Simone Inzaghi at Inter.

Uncharacteristically for a full-back, the 23-year-old also possess great aerial ability - which he put to use by heading in a late winner for the Dutch in their group opener against Ukraine.

He found the net five times in Serie A last term - more than all bar two other defenders in the division - as the Nerazzurri fell just short in their bid to retain the title, finishing behind arch-rivals AC Milan.

(Image credit: PA)

While other clubs are believed to be sniffing around him, Dumfries is thought to favour a move to United (although he would lose the Champions League football he currently has with Inter).

He'd represent an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka - who doesn't look to have much of a future at Old Trafford - and the same arguably goes for Diogo Dalot - although the Portuguese is said to be in Ten Hag's plans.

Dumfries is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth around £22m.

