Manchester United report: Serie A star to become Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer

Manchester United are primed to complete the signing of a Serie A star to bolster their backline this summer.

That's according to reports that say that Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen across the pitch. The Red Devils bounced back from their 7-0 humiliation at the weekend with a win against Real Betis in the Europa League last night – but much still needs to be done to address the balance of the squad.

It's thought that Manchester United are going to sign players across the field, with a striker the main priority – though a goalkeeper, midfield cover and more defensive solidity may also be on the wishlist. Harry Kane is thought to be the no.1 target for the club this summer.

Harry Kane is on Manchester United's radar this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), United are edging closer to a deal for Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan, who has been linked with the Red Devils for a while now.

There could be the potential of a swap deal, too. Inter are said to be interested in Diogo Dalot, meaning that United may be able to offer the Portuguese star and a modest fee in return for Dutch wing-back Dumfries.

Dalot's contract is currently due to expire in the summer of 2024, while Dumfries would offer the kind of attacking impetus that could unlock either Jadon Sancho or Antony on the right wing.

There could be a concern, however, over Dumfries' defensive ability. The Netherlands international has regularly played as a wing-back for club and country, with appearances as a full-back in a back four far fewer. There would likely be an adaptation period to his Premier League career, as he learns how to function in Erik ten Hag's system.

Denzel Dumfries has been on Premier League radars for a while now (Image credit: Getty)

Since taking the reins at Old Trafford last season, Ten Hag has been linked with a host of Dutch and former Eredivisie stars. United signed Tyrell Malacia, along with Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, while Frenkie De Jong was a big target, too. Wout Weghorst has since joined, while Christian Eriksen formerly played for Ajax, too.

Dumfries is valued at €28m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.