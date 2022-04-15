Manchester United report: Shock Tottenham star to be Erik ten Hag's first signing

Manchester United could be set to swoop for a Tottenham Hotspur star when they appoint Erik ten Hag – but perhaps not the player many would expect.

Ten Hag is widely expected to become the new United manager in the coming weeks, with current interim chief Ralf Rangnick stepping into his consultancy role. The current Ajax boss has been told that he will have a say in transfers, according to reports.

And while there are plenty of rumours linking Ten Hag's current squad with United, one report has suggested that the 52-year-old will target a player he attempted to sign for the Amsterdammers.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to the Daily Mail, Steven Bergwijn is on the target list for United and could cost around £20m, with Tottenham prepared to let the attacker go, following a disappointing stint in north London.

Bergwijn hit the ground running with a goal against Manchester City when he first joined Spurs but has stagnated since. Ajax made an approach for him in the winter transfer window to no avail.

(Image credit: PA)

It is believed that the Old Trafford outfit are also set to target a new right-back and a new midfielder or two this summer in a big rebuild to try and get back to the top next season.

Bergwijn is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt.

