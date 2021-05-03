Manchester United news: Edwin van de Sar would like to work for former club

Edwin van der Sar has suggested that he would like to work for Manchester United at some point.

The former goalkeeper spent the final six years of his career at Old Trafford and is currently CEO at Ajax, where he started out and won the Champions League in 1995.

With executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward leaving his role at the end of the year, United will be on the hunt for a successor, although van der Sar has not been approached.

Speaking on EPSN Netherlands’ Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Van der Sar said that talk of a return to United was “nothing new for me” and that an approach had been made “a couple of years ago”.

The 50-year-old went on to explain the need to “have a feeling with the club” when working in an executive role.

He continued: “The pressure is different and I won’t work at a club where I don’t have a feeling. I could only do this for Ajax or United. I would not work for any other club.”

Van der Sar became Ajax CEO in 2016. The 35-time Dutch champions have won two titles in that time, sealing their latest with a 4-0 win over FC Emmen on Sunday.

The big story on the pitch at United over the weekend, meanwhile, was rather different. Fans invaded Old Trafford to protest against the club’s owners, the Glazers, following their involvement in the collapsed European Super League, leading to the game with Liverpool being postponed.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Manchester City’s record in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?