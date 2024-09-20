Manchester United given go-ahead to secure long-term target: report

Manchester United enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window both in terms of buying and selling players as the Ineos regime continue to get their feet under the table at Old Trafford.

The arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte represented a €200+ million outlay on a side which limped to eighth place in the Premier League last season as Erik ten Hag continues to fine-tune his side.

It had been noted, however, that despite the busy summer of incomings and outgoings more work needed to be done as reports suggest that the Red Devils could yet bolster their defensive options despite three new reinforcements recently arriving.

Manchester United plotting swoop for former target

United's defensive rebuild looks set to continue over the next few windows with senior players Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire looking increasingly likely to depart the club with their respective contracts due to expire in 2025.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Chelsea's Axel Disasi could be a prime target to fill the gap with the Red Devils pondering a move for the Frenchman just a few years after targeting him as a Monaco player.

Axel Disasi looks set to depart Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag's side was heavily linked with the now 26-year-old prior to his €45 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023. This report is corroborated by TEAMTalk, who believe that Disasi is one of several Chelsea players set to be shown the exit door either in January or next summer.

The Frenchman has failed to cement a place in the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge despite a hefty injury crisis plaguing the Blues' backline. Often deployed in a clearly uncomfortable right-back position, it appears increasingly unlikely that Disasi will remain in Enzo Maresca's plans once other injury issues have been dealt with.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wanted Disasi a few years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Disasi could still be on United's radar – but it would take an exit from Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof to bring the Chelsea star on loan. The Blues may well be interested in a loan move, too, with the French defender on a long contract at Stamford Bridge.

Currently valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt, it appears unlikely that Chelsea will turn a profit on their 2023 investment.

