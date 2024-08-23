Manchester United outcast offered fresh exit route with talks underway: report

Manchester United’s first transfer window under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team has been a busy one, with four new faces coming in so far.

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui have all signed for a combined £140million, with the Red Devils said to be closing in on an initial loan move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. On the other side of the equation, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Willy Kambwala have been the major exits.

Given the shadow of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) has loomed over every Premier League club in the window, Ratcliffe and company would likely welcome further exits as they look to recoup some of the funds spent this summer.

One player who has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford exit door is Jadon Sancho, following his reported falling out with Erik ten Hag last season that saw him spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The England winger enjoyed a productive stint back at his former club as he helped them reach the Champions League final and has returned to training with Manchester United after appearing to make up with Ten Hag.

But the 24-year-old remains a prime candidate to leave the club this summer and was linked with a permanent return to Dortmund and to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window, only for his reported £250,000-per-week wage packet to be an unsurmountable stumbling block.

A move away could be getting closer however, as Sky Sports report that Juventus have a ‘firm interest’ in signing the player and are ‘exploring the condition of a deal.’ The Italian giants are said to have already begun talks over personal terms in the hope of reaching an agreement before the transfer window shuts next Friday.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is clear that Sancho is going to struggle at Old Trafford for as long as Ten Hag is in charge and a parting of ways feels like the best move for all parties. Transfermarkt value Sancho at €30million, but the club will no doubt feel that this fee would be too low, given the €85million they shelled out for him, meaning we could see negotiations go right to the wire on this one.

