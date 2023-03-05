Manchester United to make fresh Frenkie de Jong assault in the summer: report

Manchester United will resume their long-running pursuit of Frenkie de Jong this summer, say reports, but the Barcelona midfielder could take some convincing of a move.

De Jong was the Red Devils’ top target ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, but he stayed put at Camp Nou after months of speculation about his future.

The Netherlands international, who has a contract to June 2026 with the La Liga leaders, has been a key figure for Xavi’s side this season.

Erik ten Hag ended United's six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Guardian (opens in new tab) reports that United will make a second attempt to land his signature at the end of the season.

De Jong, who previously worked under Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, is happy in Spain and isn’t looking for a move.

But United will try to change his mind in the off-season as Ten Hag seeks a reunion with his former charge.

Signing a striker is also a priority for the Old Trafford club, according to the newspaper, as the half-season loan signing of Wout Weghorst from Burnley was a stop-gap solution.

De Jong helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

The level of financial firepower available to United in the summer remains to be seen, but they are on course to qualify for the Champions League, with Ten Hag's side currently third in the Premier League standings.

The arrival of the Dutch manager has heralded an upturn in the club’s fortunes, as they ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup last weekend.

De Jong has scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season and played every minute in both legs of his side’s 4-3 aggregate defeat to United in the Europa League play-off round last month.

The 25-year-old is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

