Manchester United preparing to sign player who could become fastest in the Premier League: report

Manchester United are hoping to scupper Real Madrid's summer transfer plans.

The Red Devils have seen change aplenty over the last 12 months, with new minority owners INEOS implementing cost-cut measures off the pitch to help with their plans to return the team to the top.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear he wants Erik ten Hag's men to compete for the highest honours just like Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool have done over the past decade, with another new signing now being linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United 'gather information' on Alphonso Davies should his Real Madrid move fail

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Manchester United have begun to gather information on Davies, should his rumoured switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid fail to come to fruition.

Davies is under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2025 and it has been widely reported that he wants to join Carlo Ancelotti's side. The Bavarians want to keep the 23-year-old left-back but talks have since stagnated.

Manchester United, however, don't consider their chances to be very high but are again looking at alternatives in the market, given the ongoing injury issues that have hindered both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia over the past 18 months.

Neither player has been a consistent feature for Ten Hag and with their injury records ever-growing, INEOS are now thought to be seeking out other options should there be a need to seek out a tailor-made top-level option.

Alvaro Fernandez was sold to Benfica in the summer and news has since been reported that the Red Devils may now look to recall him from his spell in Portugal. Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been touted as potential suitors for the former Preston North End star.

Davies' proposed move to Manchester United doesn't smell quite right and in FourFourTwo's view, we can't see a world where the talented Canadian international doesn't become a Real Madrid player in the next 12-18 months.

Davies – who FourFourTwo named as the fourth-best left-back in the world earlier this year – is renowned for his pace. So much so, the Canadian could become the fastest player in the Premier League were he to join.

Right now, Micky van de Ven, Kyle Walker and Mykhailo Mudryk are all among the paciest that the Prem currently boasts

Alphonso Davies 'happy' at Bayern for now. But will that all change?

Bayern have once again made a strong start to the new Bundesliga season and are unbeaten from their first six games. Davies has praised the influence of new boss Vincent Kompany, insisting his fresh impetus is helping the side.

“He is a very brilliant guy," Davies said in an interview with The Athletic recently. "The way that we’re playing now is very intense.

"He picks the best team and the best players to put on the team that train well. Every training session is a battle for the starting spot. Nothing is guaranteed. The way he talks to the team, he is polite but firm. He has ideas and we’re executing them well.”