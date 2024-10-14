Manchester United revealed to be the Premier League's biggest underachievers, thanks to new data

Manchester United are currently the biggest underachievers in the Premier League, according to a report from Betting Lounge . The Red Devils are 14th in the early standings amid mounting pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The report, which takes into account annual payroll for 2024-25 and clubs’ current league position, has United rock bottom with an eye-watering expenditure of £173,750,000. That outlay has not resulted in tangible improvement on the pitch, with results still inconsistent and performances an ongoing concern.

At the other end of the spectrum, Brighton are deemed the biggest overachievers, sitting sixth in the Premier League under new manager Fabian Hurzeler with a relatively modest expenditure of £55,982,000.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Premier League's biggest overachievers and underachievers, according to wage spend Rank (Based on Payroll) Team Annual Payroll(2024/25) Current League Position Over and Under Performance Metric 15 Brighton & Hove Albion £55,982,000 6 9 18 Brentford £41,470,000 11 7 13 Fulham £59,696,000 8 5 5 Liverpool £125,580,000 1 4 20 Ipswich Town £8,008,000 17 3 7 Aston Villa £101,400,000 5 2 12 Nottingham Forest £62,580,000 10 2 17 Leicester City £52,806,000 15 2 4 Arsenal £164,476,000 3 1 8 Newcastle United £98,800,000 7 1 14 Bournemouth £56,758,000 13 1 19 Southampton £32,942,000 19 0 1 Manchester City £218,660,000 2 -1 2 Chelsea £190,710,000 4 -2 6 Tottenham Hotspur £111,826,000 9 -3 9 West Ham United £81,380,000 12 -3 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers £54,386,000 20 -4 11 Everton £64,142,000 16 -5 10 Crystal Palace £66,560,000 18 -8 3 Manchester United £173,750,000 14 -11

The Seagulls are just ahead of perennial overachievers Brentford, who have made a strong start to the season. Thomas Frank’s side are 11th and have an annual payroll of £41,470,000.

Then come Fulham, currently eight with a payroll of £59,696,000, followed by league leaders Liverpool, who are performing above expectations under Arne Slot, with their annual payroll of £125,580,000 the division’s fifth highest.

Arne Slot's Liverpool are exceeding expectations (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton and Wolves, unsurprisingly given their difficult starts to the Premier League season, are both underperforming, with payrolls of £64,142,000 and £54,386,000 respectively.

West Ham and Tottenham fans will also expect some improvement. Spurs have an annual expenditure of £111,826,000 but are in mid-table after an up-and-down beginning to the campaign. The Hammers, meanwhile, have yet to click under Julen Lopetegui, despite a significant annual payroll of £81,380,000, although a 4-1 win over Ipswich before the international break was encouraging.

Ipswich, though they sit 17th and have yet to win since their return to the top flight, are amongst the biggest overachievers, given their annual payroll is reportedly the lowest in the division: £8,008,000.

Southampton, meanwhile, are the only team performing exactly on par with their payroll, sitting 19th with an expenditure of £32,942,000. That will likely be scant consolation for Saints fans, though, having seen their team take just one point from seven games.

Chelsea and Manchester City are judged to be marginally underachieving, sitting in fourth and second place respectively, though both teams have had strong starts to the season. And Aston Villa continue to perform above expectation under Unai Emery.

The standout, though, is Manchester United, who are 11 places below where they should be, according to the report, and will be searching for an immediate improvement after the international break.