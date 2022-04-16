Manchester United report: Club dealt major blow as key target plans to REJECT Old Trafford move

Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips is ready to reject the chance to move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer, when Erik ten Hag will be the new man at the helm.

Paul Pogba is expected to depart when his contract expires on June 30, while Nemanja Matic has already announced he will leave at the end of the campaign.

United have been strongly linked with a move for West Ham talisman Declan Rice, while Ten Hag is known to be an admirer of Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni.

Phillips is another player on the club's shopping list, but their hopes of prising the England international away from Elland Road have been dealt a blow.

The Sun reports that Phillips wants to commit his future to Leeds by signing a new deal with his boyhood club.

The midfielder, nicknamed the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' by the Elland Road faithful, is under contract until 2024.

He currently earns around £38,000 per week and has not signed a new deal since Leeds won promotion to the Premier League.

But the club are thought to be willing to offer him a huge pay rise and that could be enough to persuade Phillips to stay put.

The 26-year-old is fully fit again after spending several months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Phillips is enjoying working with Jesse Marsch, who has pulled Leeds clear of relegation trouble since he replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February.

Liverpool and Aston Villa have also been linked with Phillips, but the midfielder is in no rush to leave the club he first joined at the age of 14.

United will therefore have to look elsewhere as they seek to strengthen their options in the engine room ahead of Ten Hag's maiden campaign in charge.

