Manchester United report: England and Chelsea stars among options in midfielder hunt

Manchester United are reportedly considering Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as an option to fill their midfield void before making a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham next summer.

The departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata at the end of their contracts has left the Old Trafford club in dire need of midfield reinforcements.

Frenkie de Jong is a top target and talks are underway between United and Barcelona over a move (opens in new tab), but a more defensive-minded player is also required.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to The Athletic, Bellingham is United’s top target, but they won’t make an approach for the England international for another year.

That could see them make a move for Kante instead, as he's entering the final year of his Chelsea contract and could therefore be available on a cut-price deal.

However, concerns have been raised about the France international’s fitness record.

(Image credit: Getty)

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds was considered, but his reluctance to join a direct rival of the Yorkshire club makes a switch to Man City look more likely for the England man.

Another option was Declan Rice, but the West Ham star has been priced out of a move.

Erik ten Hag has a lot of work to do at United this summer and the midfield requires a lot of surgery.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek are the only natural central midfielders in the squad as things stand.

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.