Manchester United report: Harry Maguire 'rejected Barcelona' in bid to silence doubters

Harry Maguire rejected a potential move to Barcelona because the Manchester United captain is determined to silence his critics, say reports.

The England defender was subjected to boos from some fans during a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Melbourne last week.

Maguire struggled for form last season as United finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League, and he has been targeted by some frustrated supporters.

Reports earlier this summer claimed that Barca suggested using the centre-back as part of a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to United.

However, the Mirror (opens in new tab)writes that Maguire told his representatives to reject any approach from Camp Nou.

"Some players, especially with some of the criticism flying around, would have been desperate to go if Barcelona came calling. But Harry is unmoved and wants to have a successful season with United,” said a source close to Maguire.

Erik ten Hag has backed the 29-year-old by opting to keep him as captain for the 2022/23 season.

After the boos in Australia last week, the Dutch boss said: "We heard but you see, if you perform, it slows down."

"I don’t think it is a matter of finding out if I understand it, it is can we change it? We can do that by performing."

