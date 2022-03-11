Manchester United report: Mauricio Pochettino reveals one demand club must meet if he is to consider Old Trafford job

Mauricio Pochettino will take the Manchester United job this summer, but only if they quickly make it clear he is their number one target.

That is according to the Mail Online, who reveal that Pochettino refuses to play second fiddle to Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag during the Red Devils' quest to find a new manager. United are searching for a new boss, having made it clear interim boss Ralf Rangnick is only a temporary option.

Pochettino has long been considered the Premier League club's no.1 choice, yet rumours they have sounded out Ten Hag refuse to die down. The Mail also reported earlier in the season that the Ajax manager had started taking lessons to improve his English, in the belief he would soon become United's next manager.

Yet Pochettino wants the job and has reportedly said he will take it but only if the club make it clear he's their only choice. The former Spurs manager's stock remains high in England, after he led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final on a limited budget. The Argentine instilled an exciting, hard-working style of play on the Other Londoners' squad and United fans have long seen him as the ideal long-term solution.

He is also likely to be available after PSG crashed out of the Champions League this week, after the French giants threw away a two-goal lead against Real Madrid. If United make their stance clear, he will leave Paris at the end of the season.

